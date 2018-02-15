LOS ANGELES: Actress Allison Janney says it is an extraordinary feeling to see ‘Oscar nominee' put in front of her name.



The actress has been nominated for an Oscar for the first time in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Tonya Harding's mother LaVona Golden in biopic "I, Tonya".



"It's pretty extraordinary to hear that phrase in front of my name: ‘Oscar nominee'. I'm having a special moment right now. It feels pretty exciting," hollywoodreporter.com quoted Janney as saying.



The actress said that while she never got the chance to speak with the real LaVona Golden before filming, she found ways to connect with the character and make her a "well-rounded" human being.



Janney said: "I think I was a little terrified that I would have to meet this woman and somehow do an imitation of her or something. But I think not having that, I created her on my own, from (screenwriter Steven Rogers) beautiful creation of her, and me doing my work as an actor by filling her up with her past life and whatever made me connect to her."



At the moment, Janney is looking forward to the 90th Oscar ceremony. The award gala will be held on March 4 here and will beam live in India on Star Movies and Star Movies Select HD on March 5.





