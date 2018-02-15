A still from the film 'I Feel Pretty' (Youtube)

LOS ANGLES: The release of actor-comic Amy Schumer's "I Feel Pretty" has been moved up to almost two months as it is now set to hit the screens on June 29.

The comedy was earlier slated to release on April 27.

According to Variety, STXfilms announced the new date after the film's trailer debuted on February 8.

"I Feel Pretty" will now face off against thriller "Traffik", musical "Valley Girl" and an untitled animated movie by Entertainment Studios.

In the film, Schumer's character initially struggles with low self-esteem, but starts viewing herself as a beautiful and capable woman after hitting her head.

The movie has garnered some flak for its overall depiction of body image after the trailer came out.

The film also stars Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Aidy Bryant, and Busy Philipps.

It is the directorial debut of screenwriting duo Abby Kohn and Marc Silverman.