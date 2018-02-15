LOS ANGELES: Elastigirl takes the lead in the new sneak peek of the upcoming animated film "Incredibles 2".

Disney-Pixar released the sneak peek of the film on Wednesday, and it looks like it's time for Bob/Mr. Incredible to spend some time at home, reports variety.com.

In the video, the mysterious "tycoon" Winston Deavor - voiced by actor Bob Odenkirk - touts his ability to help supers resume their heroic duties, despite the superheroes' continued illegality. But it seems Deavor is more interested in Elastigirl than Mr. Incredible.

While Elastigirl impresses bystanders on her new motorcycle, Bob dodges Jack-Jack's laser beams and battles children's book-induced fatigue.

The video sees the return of Edna Mode, voiced by Brad Bird - who also directed the film - and Mr. Incredible's best friend Frozone a.k.a. Lucius Best, voiced by actor Samuel L. Jackson, both of whom try to give Mr. Incredible super-child-rearing advice.

Holly Hunter and Craig T. Nelson return as the voices of Elastigirl and Mr. Incredible, respectively, with newcomer Huck Milner as "Dash" Parr and Sarah Vowell returning as Violet Parr.

"Incredibles 2" will release on June 15.