LONDON: The English musician, Jimmy Page, has revealed that Led Zeppelin is working on a new live album.

The disclosure came amidst the hype of reissue of the legendary rock band’s 2003 live record, ‘How the West Was Won’.

In an interview with Planet Rock, a leading radio station in the UK, Page, said, “I can't give the game away, but there's a recording that’s another multi-track that we'll release”.

The guitarist continued that the new piece will be “so different” from all the other things that are out there.

Page added, “It's another view compared to ‘How the West Was Won’ or ‘The Song Remains the Same’. I'm looking forward to people hearing that. There's a lot of stuff to come out, a number of releases”.

He hinted at many major releases in the next 10 years, “for sure”.

The 15th anniversary of their legendary song, ‘How the West Was Won’ is releasing on March 23. It will have a set of three CDs along with its first appearance on vinyl.

There will be a Super Deluxe Box as well that will have a DVD and a book featuring previously unpublished photos of the band, in addition to the CD-set.