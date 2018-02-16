LOS ANGELES: After the success of the 2017 song "So far away, popular DJs-record producers David Guetta and Martin Garrix have joined forces again for another track titled "Like I Do".

The track, which is also a collaboration with Brooks, showcases a blend of progressive house and pure pop combined with beautiful vocals.

Both the DJs have teased the track during shows all over the world in the past couple of weeks and now it is available at all digital service providers, read a statement.

"When we hit the studio we were already working on several tracks. After we saw the great response on 'So far away we thought f***, it we will release another track together straight away," said Guetta.

Garrix sees Guetta as a "legend".

"I have a lot of respect for him as an artiste and I'm very happy we were able to release another track together with the amazing Brooks who I have worked with on other records before. I think he is one of the most talented producers out there," added the Dutch DJ.

"So far away", peaked at number 18 on the Spotify charts and at number 21 on iTunes and acquired millions of streams as well as over 58 million views on the official music video.