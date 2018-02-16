LONDON: At the time when the news of Prince Harry getting married with Meghan Markle is making rounds on social media, there are widespread speculations as to the events that would follow the grand marriage. The core interest of their fans lies in the procession route.

The couple is scheduled to tie the knot on May 19. In a Facebook post, the Royal family announced that the wedding will start at noon in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, just outside of London, and that the service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The wedding will be followed by a procession, which is slated to be at 1 pm. In the procession the newlyweds will ride through the town in a horse-drawn carriage to greet their many well-wishers.

As per the Facebook post, the procession will start from St George's Chapel, where the couple would ride through Windsor Down High Street and Sheet Street, turn onto Kings Road and Albert Road, and make their way back to the Windsor Castle via The Long Walk.