MUMBAI: Marvel's "Black Panther", first to be fronted by a person of colour and featuring a virtually all black cast, has opened well in India minting over 7 crores on day one.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman in the titular role and also feature actors Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Andy Serkis among others.

It has been directed by "Creed" helmer Ryan Coogler.

The film's net box office collections stood at Rs 5.

6 crore, including Rs 35 lakhs from previous day paid preview shows, while gross box office collection was Rs 7.

18 crores, including paid previews.

The opening day figure is the highest for any Hollywood solo superhero debut movie and the highest for any Hollywood film this year.

"Black Panther" is Marvel's first superhero entry this year and the studio is eagerly awaiting the release of "Avengers: Infinity War", in May this year, boasting a bigger cast than any of its earlier editions.

The studio also has "Ant-Man and the Wasp" that is scheduled to release in July.