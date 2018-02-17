Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo welcome baby no. 2
By ANI | Published: 17th February 2018 12:14 PM |
Last Updated: 17th February 2018 12:14 PM | A+A A- |
WASHINGTON: ‘Maroon 5’ frontman and wife Behati Prinsloo are proud parents to two daughters now!
The Victoria's Secret model has given birth to their second child together, a baby girl named Geo Grace Levine, confirms E! Online.
Levinea and Prinsloo are already parents to a one-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose.
The 28-year-old announced in September that she was expecting another child by posting a bikini photo on Instagram that said “ROUND 2” in the caption.
Just two-months later, the 38-year-old singer revealed the gender of the child while on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.