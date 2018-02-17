LOS ANGELES: The American singer-songwriter, Solange Knowles, has been honoured the '2018 Harvard Foundation Artist of the Year' award.

The Grammy-winning artist has used her platform to impart empowering messages and provide constructive pieces to advocate the representation of all. She will be recognised during an annual ceremony which is to take place on March 2.

The foundation has been known for its inter-racial, inter-ethnic, and inter-religious division and honours top artists and scientists each year in the category.

Solange also has ‘American Express Impact Award´ to her name from 2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards as well. She has the title of Glamour Magazine’s ‘Women of the Year’ award under her belt as well.