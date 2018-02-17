WASHINGTON D.C: ‘House’ star Charlyne Yi has accused singer Marilyn Manson of harassment when he came on the show’s set ‘long time ago’.

Manson, reportedly had a meltdown during a recent New York concert, after which Yi took to Twitter to state that the incident wasn't the first time Manson has acted out.

“Ugh don't even get me started on Marilyn Manson. Yes this happened a long time ago - on the last season of House he came on set to visit because he was a huge fan of the show & he harassed just about every woman asking us if we were going to scissor, rhino & called me a China man,” she wrote.

The 32-year-old also expressed hope that Manson 'gets help'.

“I genuinely hope he gets help. It's so triggering to see people come up on the internet who have harassed you. And then when you talk about the incidents you become known as the person tied to the harasser. And that's just your name from now on. It almost overrides who you are,” Yi added.

Fans who attended the 49-year-old performer's concert at the The Paramount in Huntington, New York, were displeased after his apparent "meltdown" onstage. He also abruptly ended the show after only five songs, reports E! Online.