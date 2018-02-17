LOS ANGELES: Jeff Daniels is set to star as small-town lawyer Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin's upcoming stage adaptation of Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird".

Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the production will begin previews on November 1 at a Broadway theater to be announced, with opening night set for December 13.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the play is being jointly produced by Scott Rudin and Lincoln Center Theater.

The large ensemble cast for "To Kill a Mockingbird", set in Alabama in the 1930s, will include Celia Keenan-Bolger as Finch's daughter Scout, Will Pullen as her brother Jem and Gideon Glick as their visiting friend Dill.

Also featured will be LaTanya Richardson Jackson as the Finch family's housekeeper Calpurnia, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Stark Sands as prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Frederick Weller as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as his daughter Mayella and Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson.