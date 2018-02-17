NEW YORK: Actor Justin Theroux was photographed surrounded by female friends shortly before announcing his split from actress Jennifer Aniston.



With hands in pockets and sunglasses firmly in place, "The Leftovers" star strolled along a street besides his two companions on Monday, reports dailymail.co.uk.



The actor wore dark clothing, and had a messenger bag slung behind him.



Theroux's outing came amid mounting speculation about the state of the couple's two-and-a-half year marriage after they spent Aniston's birthday apart.



After spending the big day with friends, Aniston was reportedly in attendance at Amy Schumer's surprise wedding to chef Chris Fischer in Malibu on Tuesday.



Theroux and Aniston issued a statement revealing their split on Thursday. They said it was a decision that "was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year".

