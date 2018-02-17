LOS ANGELES: Actor Michael B. Jordan says buying a house for his parents was a "dream", but living with them has had a damaging effect on his personal life.



The "Black Panther" star shares his mansion with his mother and father, Donna and Michael A. Jordan, and though the dynamic between himself and his "room-mates" can be "weird", they try to make allowances for one another, reports thetimes.co.uk.



Asked if living with his parents cramps his dating style, he nodded and said: "Who are you telling, man? And they know that too, so it's a balance, and about understanding where they are in their life and marriage. But you know, you have room-mates, but they are also your parents. And that's a weird dynamic."



However, the 30-year-old actor said it means a lot to be able to keep his parents secure by sharing his house with them.



"Look, it's every kid's dream to buy their mom and dad a house. It was a bucket-list thing for me."



The "Fantastic Four" star says he wanted to change his name when he was younger because of comparisons to legendary basketball star Michael Jordan, but it eventually made him vow to make a name for himself in his own right.



"I just thought, 'You know what? I don't want people to think of Michael Jordan when they hear my name. I want them to know me'," he said.