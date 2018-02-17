LOS ANGELES: Stars Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Daniela Vega are among the first slate of presenters announced for the 90th Oscars.



Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced the lineup on Friday, reports deadline.com.



"Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal," said De Luca and Todd.



"Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening."



Ali won an Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role for "Moonlight", while Boseman starred in the Oscar-nominated film "Marshall" and currently stars as the title character in "Black Panther".



Davis won an Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for "Fences". Dern was Oscar-nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role for "Wild" and Actress in a Leading Role for "Rambling Rose". Currently, she appears in the Oscar-nominated "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi".



Garner's credits include the Oscar-winning films "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Juno" as well as the Oscar-nominated "Catch Me If You Can". Gerwig is Oscar-nominated for Achievement in Directing and Original Screenplay for "Lady Bird".



Haddish currently stars in "Girls Trip". Holland's recent credits include the title role in "Spider-Man: Homecoming". Nanjiani is Oscar-nominated for Original Screenplay (shared with Emily V. Gordon) for "The Big Sick".



Robbie is Oscar-nominated for Actress in a Leading Role for "I, Tonya", for which she also served as a producer. Stone won an Oscar for Actress in a Leading Role for "La La Land". Vega stars in the Oscar-nominated film "A Fantastic Woman".



The 90th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held on March 4 at the Dolby Theatre here. It will be aired in India live on Star Movies and Star Movies Select on March 5.

