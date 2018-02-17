MUMBAI: The "Rock On" actor tied the knot with Paton in a private ceremony in Goa on February 15 and the news of their marriage was shared by Kohli's "P O W: Bandi Yuddh Ke" co-star Amrita Puri.

Puri posted a photo of her with Kohli, who was dressed in beige sherwani and a matching pagdi on her Instagram page.

"My Sartaj Singh is hitched! Congratulations to my reel life husband! Wishing you all the love in the world @purab_kohli and Lucy Kohli," she captioned the picture.

Kohli has daughter, Inaya, with Paton, who is a yoga teacher.