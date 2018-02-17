BERLIN: Actor Robert Pattinson says it is amazing to see the impact of the #MeToo movement.



Pattinson touched on the impact of the movement while discussing his in-competition film David Zellner and Nathan Zellner's comic Western "Damsel" ahead of its premiere at the Berlinale on Friday, reports variety.com.



Pattinson said: "If you feel that you've been wronged, and you feel that you don't have the right to tell people about it and you feel that you're being bullied into silence, it's one of the most awful things in the world.



"So it's amazing when any kind of dam breaks and people feel they've got the numbers to say, no, you'll be safe to say whatever has happened to you. It's pretty amazing."



Pattinson's "Damsel" co-star Mia Wasikowska said she had been in her native Australia for much of the past year and therefore watching the movement roll-out from afar, but she recently got the opportunity to witness its impact firsthand.



"The Respect Rally in Sundance was the first thing I've been able to go to and be a part of it and that was really amazing to feel the energy there and the connectedness of the people. I think it's great and I think it's going to be really significant change," she said.

