NEW DELHI: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, who recently called it quits on their two-year marriage, may not have wanted it, but “someone else’s fictional narrative” grabbed the headlines anyway.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” the duo said in a statement.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” they added.

With tabloids getting their favourite character - single Jennifer Aniston – back, the pair’s request to trust the words that come out from them and them alone went unheard as many stories from anonymous sources made their way to some larger media outlets.

Us Weekly quoted a source as saying that the pair had taken a crucial step to protect their multi-million dollar fortunes, with an “iron-clad” pre-nup signed before their August 2015 wedding.

Meanwhile, another insider told the publication, “Jason Bateman’s wife convinced Justin to go to Cabo. She has been the mediator in recent months, trying to get Jen and Justin to work through their problems and save their marriage. The Cabo trip was a make or break vacation for Jen and Justin. They went away with their friends hoping to have fun and work on it.”

E! News’ source blamed Theroux for being a “hipster” and Aniston for being “reclusive.”

Moreover, according to TMZ, the former ‘Friends’ star was last seen at her estranged husband's apartment in New York City's Greenwich Village in October, with sources telling the website that she'd stopped regular visits as far back as August.

An Entertainment Tonight source also put the blame on geography, and Aniston and Theroux’s oil-and-water love for Los Angeles and New York, respectively.