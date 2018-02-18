How do you get over a break up with Aniston? You don't
By ANI | Published: 18th February 2018

LONDON: Shortly before announcing his split from Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux was spotted strolling along a New York street with his two female friends.
‘The Leftovers’ star sported dark clothing for the outing, a leading daily reported.
Buzz of a breakup spread as they recently spent more time apart. Aniston celebrated her 49th birthday without Theroux in Malibu, California.
The couple married in 2015 at a surprise ceremony at their home. They’d gotten engaged on his birthday in 2012.
The duo said in a statement released through her publicist that the decision to end their marriage 'was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.