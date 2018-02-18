LOS ANGELES: Actress Jennifer Lawrence wants to know whether model Karlie Kloss and singer Taylor Swift are still friends or not.



During a Q&A earlier this week to promote her new film "Red Sparrow", the 27-year-old revealed that if she was a spy in real life, she would use her skills to figure out "what's going on" between the two, reports people.com.



"I'd like to know what's going on with Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift, that's the honest to God truth," she said, joking that trying to figure out "what happened" is "keeping me up at night".



Lawrence is likely referring to the fact that one month after Kloss was accused of dissing Swift by captioning an Instagram post with a Katy Perry lyric, the model was spotted hanging out with the "Swish swish" singer here.



Rumours of a fallout between the long time best friends first surfaced after Swift left Kloss's name off her "Junior Jewels" T-shirt in one of the scenes of her "Look what you made me do" music video.



Other friends who were featured on the shirt included model Martha Hunt, actress Blake Lively, actor Ryan Reynolds, model Gigi Hadid, actress Lena Dunham, singer-actress Selena Gomez and singer Ed Sheeran.



But Kloss, who first met Swift in 2013 at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, seemed to put feud rumours to rest when she wished Swift a happy birthday on Instagram in December.

