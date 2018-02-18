LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian says sex in pregnancy is uncomfortable but interesting.



The reality TV star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, opened up about her experience with pregnancy sex in a post published on her Khloe With a K app, reports usmagazine.com.



She wrote: "I have always heard that women are extra horny when they're pregnant. But for me it's been interesting. In the beginning, sex was the same. As I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting."



The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star revealed that her NBA star beau has been "amazing" during this exciting time.



"(He) would never make me feel different in any way," she added.



"I'm sure it's uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too. Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure," she said, adding that "you can't move the same, so you kind of feel useless, LOL. But you just have to improvise and do the best you can".

