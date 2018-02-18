NEW YORK: Singer Maxwell says he is obsessed with "Black Panther" star Danai Gurira.



"The woman I would want to wine and dine from the film is Danai Gurira, but she might be taken," pagesix.com quoted Maxwell as saying.



"I used to watch her on 'The Walking Dead', so I do have a bit of an obsession with her -- and we share the same barber, by the way, so it could actually work out."



Gurira shaved her head to star in the movie.



When asked about women with that look, Maxwell said: "I don't care. I just love women."



"Danai is so bada**. I have not seen the movie, so I am walking in blank. I am just happy that there is a movie celebrating our culture," he added.