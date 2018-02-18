MUMBAI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra says his mother used to suggest him to drink water and sleep properly for a fresh face.



He felicitated the winners and runners-up of the inter-city inter-collegian talent hunt contest - OPPO Times Fresh Face here on Friday, read a statement.



In its 10th edition, the contest followed the theme -- 'What is your fresh factor?'.



While the contestants showcased their talent and spoke about their fresh factors, Sidharth said: "Fresh face, so did you guys get a lot of sleep? Because that's what my mom kept telling me when I was young, drink water and sleep properly for a fresh face.



"But with our schedules, it's not easy. In my opinion, it's what you do with your face and not whether it's fresh or not."

