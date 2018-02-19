LOS ANGELES: Actor Anne Hathaway is in negotiations to star in "The Last Thing He Wanted", a big-screen adaptation of Joan Didio's 1996 political thriller.

"Mudbound" director Dee Rees has been roped in to helm the project, reported Entertainment Weekly.

If things get finalised, the Oscar-winning actor would play Elena McMahon, a hardscrabble journalist who gets embroiled in the dangerous world of arms dealing.

The project is currently under pre-production.

Hathaway will next be seen in "Oceans 8", alongside Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Mindy Kaling.