LONDON: Actress Emma Watson donated a million pounds to a new fund that aims to provide support for those affected by sexual harassment.

Actors Tom Hiddleston and Keira Knightley are also among the names listed on the official 'Go Fund Me' site with each donating 10,000 pounds, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Other donations include 500 pounds from actress Emma Thompson, and 1,000 pounds each from actresses Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jodie Whittaker and Noomi Rapace.

Watson, 27, who played Hermione Granger in the eight-film "Harry Potter" franchise from 2001 to 2011, is reportedly worth 39 million pounds according to last year's Sunday Times Rich List.

She was among the first to speak out against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is facing accusations by numerous female stars of sexual harassment and rape.

Watson worked with him in 2011 when she starred in his film "My week with Marilyn".