LOS ANGELES: Actress Kristin Scott Thomas has returned to making movies because she realised how much she enjoys working on films.

"Despite saying I was retiring, it turns out I like making films. Life is about changing your mind. You don't know what's going to happen. I don't know where I'll be next year, and that's OK," Scott Thomas told the Observer magazine.

The actress, 57, said that her career has begun to take a toll on her physically, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "When I did Electra on stage (in 2015), which was very physical, somebody asked me if I was too old, which shocked me at the time. But now I'm seeing the result of throwing myself on the floor every night. Maybe they were right.

"A body is only meant to last a certain number of years."