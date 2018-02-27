LOS ANGELES: Actor Jennifer Lawrence has quashed the rumours that she and her "Passengers" co-star Chris Pratt had an affair on the film's set.

Pratt was married to actor Anna Faris and the couple had called it quits in August last year.

The duo met in 2007 on the sets of "Take Me Home Tonight".

They got married on July 9, 2009, in Bali, Indonesia.

Their son, Jack, now four, was born in August 2012.

In an interview with WTF podcast, Lawrence trashed the rumours and said, "I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on 'Passengers'.

That's a good one (rumour).

" "I mean, they got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like, (shouting) 'Jennifer Lawrence!' And I was like, 'What the....what, I'm in Montreal two years later'." she added.