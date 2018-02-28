LOS ANGELES: Actor Adam Scott has been confirmed to return for the second season of the hit HBO drama "Big Little Lies".

The "Parks and Recreation" alum played the role of Ed Mackenzie, the bearded husband of Reese Witherspoon's character Madeline.

Season two will see Ed being "forced to confront major challenges in his marriage with Madeline", reported Variety.

Earlier, HBO had confirmed that actors Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz were also returning for the second season of the show.

Dern will reprise her role of Renata Klein for which she bagged an Emmy and a Golden Globe, while Woodley will be back in the character of Jane Chapman.

Kravitz will reprise her role of Bonnie Carlson.

The studio had also announced that multiple Oscar-winning actor Meryl Streep was cast in the show.

She will play the character of Mary Louise Wright.