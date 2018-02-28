Actor Adam Scott is set to reprise his role as Ed Mackenzie in the second season of Big Little Lies. Scott will once again play the patient, loyal and faithful husband of Reese Witherspoon’s Madelaine Martha Mackenzie, a network representative said. Scott will join previously-announced returning cast members. They include Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz who return as Jane Chapman, Renata Klein and Bonnie Carlson respectively.

Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will also reprise their roles as Madeline and Celeste Wright respectively in addition to serving as executive producers. Hollywood star Meryl Streep, meanwhile, is tapped to guest-star, playing Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law of Celeste and the mother of Perry. Written by David E. Kelley and directed by Andrea Arnold, the seven-episode season 2 of Big Little Lies is expected to arrive in 2019.