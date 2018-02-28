A documentary titled I am Paul Walker is set to be made on the life of the late actor, Paul Walker. The actor, well known for portraying the role of Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise, passed away on November 30, 2013, after a car crash.

I Am Paul Walker will feature interviews with friends and fellow cast members who knew him closely. The documentary will also cover his acting career which started in the mid-1980s. Derik Murray, known for his documentaries on the life of famous personalities like JFK Jr., and Bruce Lee, will co-produce the film along with Paramount Pictures.

Adrian Buitenhuis has been roped in to helm the project after his previous association with Derik in I am Heath Ledger, a documentary that traced the life of the Academy Award winner, known for playing Joker in The Dark Knight.