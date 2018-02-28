LOS ANGELES: Singer Joe Jonas has been sued by a woman who claimed that his assistant crashed his motor into her car.

The woman claims the assistant was driving Jonas' 2012 Audi A6 in the heart of Hollywood, when she made a left turn in an intersection that resulted in a collision with her, reports tmz.com.

The woman claimed she was injured in the collision and has endured mental and physical pain, incurred medical expenses and lost earnings.

According to the legal documents, it went down in March 2016.

The woman's lawyer, Gerald Marcus, said that the Audi was registered to Jonas. No police report was filed and there were no witnesses. It's unclear from the documents if Jonas was in the vehicle with his assistant.