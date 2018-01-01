WASHINGTON: Tracks of artistes like Harry Styles, DJ Khaled, Camila Cabello, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z have made it to former US President Barack Obama's annual New year playlist.

Obama is keeping his annual New Year tradition alive as he posted his year-end list of favourite books and songs from 2017 on Monday on his Facebook account.

Other artistes that made it to the list include Mavis Staples, Chris Stapleton, U2, Chance the Rapper and Portgual the Man. He also mentioned Bruce Springsteen's bluesy version of "Born In the U.S.A.", which Obama said is "not out yet".

He posted the entire list with a brief note: "During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world.

"With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most. From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me, here's my 2017 list - I hope you enjoy it and have a happy and healthy New Year."