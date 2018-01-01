In this 1965 file photo, two of the Beatles, Ringo Starr, left, and Paul McCartney, appear at a news conference after the announcement that the Honours Award of the M.B.E was awarded to them, in London (AP Photo).

LONDON: Paul McCartney congratulated his "best pal" and fellow Beatles alum Ringo Starr, who received knighthood as part of Queen Elizabeth II's annual New Year's Honours, saying the title of "Sir" suited the music legend.

The 77-year-old Beatles drummer, real name Richard Starkey, was bestowed with the honour for his services to music.

McCartney took to Instagram where he gave a shout-out to his band member and shared a picture with Starr, saying he was ecstatic about his feat.

"Huge congrats Sir Ringo! Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer best pal! Paul," the veteran singer wrote.

Starr was earlier knighted in 1965 along with his bandmates as Members of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).

In a statement to BBC, the drummer had said, "It's great! It's an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love." Along with Starr, Bee Gee's Barry Gibb was knighted as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his "services to music and charity".