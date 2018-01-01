WASHINGTON: The discussion of sexual predators in Hollywood has come a long way and this year it has broken all barriers as women came forward to tell what they have been through in their lives.

Many believe that there are changes happening internally in the industry. Hollywood actress Michelle Williams, who will be next seen in ‘All the Money in the World’, also feels that “something big is happening” in Hollywood following the string of sexual misconduct allegations, reports Contactmusic.com.

While talking to a leading US publication, Williams said, “Every day seemed like such a long time. I'm checking my phone: what else is going on? It felt like the sky kept falling. Listen, it's nothing compared to what people are going through who are the true victims of this situation, but it did put our world into constant flux. This is unmanageable, and we can't take it anymore.”

She further noted, “So I think that's why all this is happening now. And so, if that's what it took, then I'll be grateful for it. For it feels like something big is happening.”

The ‘Manchester by the Sea’ star also shared she understood why some victims might feel “revictimised” after all the allegations surfaced.

“For some victims it's like being revictimised, because once again they're [the perpetrators] the centre of attention. It's still about them. Because at the heart of every predator is a narcissist. That's the real pity of abuse: it doesn't stop with the event; the abuser becomes the centre of things for a very long time. So here we are now. But I think this has been a very moving time. I've had so many emotions,” explained Williams.

Michelle previously revealed she thought Hollywood was “sending a message to predators” by recasting Spacey in ‘All the Money in the World’ after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

Michelle plays devoted mother Gail whose 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) is kidnapped. She must begin a desperate attempt to convince his billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom.

The movie has been nominated in three categories in this year's Golden Globes, which includes Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Christopher Plummer) and Best Actress (Michelle Williams).

The movie is slated to release on January 5, 2018.