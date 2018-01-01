WASHINGTON: Superhero movies have become an instant mantra for the studios to earn big bucks and they also enthrall the fans as they get to see their favourite superheroes on the big screen.

But, Hollywood veteran Jodie Foster has claimed that comic book movies are ruining cinema.

According to Contactmusic.com, the 55-year-old actress-turned-director revealed that the current fascination with superhero films is doing long-term damage to the industry.

While talking to a leading British publication, the ‘Money Monster’ helmer said, “Going to the movies has become like a theme park. Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking - you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth”.

She did not give out any particular name, but she admitted to being specifically concerned about the impact of superhero movies.

“It’s ruining the viewing habits of the American population and then ultimately the rest of the world”, noted Foster.

But that doesn't mean Foster would ever turn a superhero project down herself, as she said she would consider making a film if it had “really complex psychology”.

Recently, she took his directorial skills to the small screen as she directed the first episode of the fourth season of sci-fi series ‘Black Mirror’ on Netflix.

The episode got good reviews from the critics as well as audiences.