LOS ANGELES: Actress Alicia Arden, who appeared in "Baywatch" in 1994, flashed everything while changing into a bright pink dress in the front seat of a car.



With so many parties to go to on December 31, 2017, Arden couldn't be seen in the same outfit twice, so she decided to change her clothes in her car, reports mirror.co.uk.



Arden struggled to hide her modesty as a photographer began to click her photographs.



Holding her hand across her chest, she seemed to see the funny side in being caught in the nude on the way to her second New Year's Eve party.



She got her new pink dress, which was covered in holes, out of the packet and pulled the frock over her body.



But despite the outfit change, the new party dress did little to help the situation. She even decided not to wear underwear beneath the bright pink dress.



After the interrupted transformation, the actress from Las Vegas, posed for the cameras.

