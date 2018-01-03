MIAMI: Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who is currently enjoying a family holiday here, poked fun at her husband David Beckham when she saw him getting a massage on his back.

Victoria, 43, was left baffled as she shared a photograph on Instagram on Monday of David indulging in a massage while the masseuse walked on his back, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Alongside the image, Victoria wrote: "What is this man doing on my husband?"

The photograph saw David laying on the massage bed on his front while the masseuse can be seen lifting his legs up and walking on him.

It's unclear whether Victoria was having a massage herself when she clicked the image or not.