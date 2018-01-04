NEW YORK: Actress Ellen Page says she is married to "extraordinary woman" Emma Portner.

Page, 30, shared the news of the gay marriage with her fans on Instagram on Wednesday, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Alongside a series of photographs, Page wrote: "Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. Emma Portner."

Portner also shared the same images and wrote: "I get to call this incredible woman my wife! Ellen Page, I love you."

Portner works as a professional dancer and choreographer at the Broadway Dance Centre here.

Page is best known for her roles in films like "X-Men: The Last Stand", "Inception", "To Rome with Love" and "My Days of Mercy".