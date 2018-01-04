LOS ANGELES: Director Patty Jenkins has said that "Wonder Woman 2" will be an "entirely new adventure" and will not feel like a sequel.

Actor Gal Gadot will be back in the role of Wonder Woman/Diana Prince in DC Extended Universe's "Wonder Woman 2", which will have her face off against the Soviet Union during the 1980s.

"We're actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it's its own movie completely, so it's not 'two' to us," Jenkins told Entertainment Tonight.

"It's an entirely new adventure together that we couldn't be luckier (to do)," she added.