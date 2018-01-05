Bruno Mars was born as Peter Gene Hernandez on October 8, 1985, in Honolulu, Hawaii. His mother, who was a hula dancer, met his percussionist father after they performed in the same show. ( Photo | Twitter @BrunoMars)

LOS ANGELES: Grammy winning singer Bruno Mars has teamed up with hip-hop star Cardi B for a new remix of "Finesse". The song is from Mars third album, "24K Magic".

"We out here! #FinesseVideo," Mars tweeted on Thursday.

Cardi B also shared a brief video of the song and wrote: "I had so much fun doing this video. It felt like a BBQ."

This year, Mars has received six Grammy nominations including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for "24K Magic".

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place on January 28.

