LOS ANGELES: Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and Billboard Magazines Executive of the Year Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith are set to create, curate and produce "Black Panther: The Album".

The album will feature music from and inspired by Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" film including the lead single, "All the stars", featuring Lamar and label mate SZA, produced by Sounwave.

"Black Panther", directed by Ryan Coogler, stars actors like Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o.

Lamar and Tiffith will collaborate with Coogler in the creation of music specific to the needs of the film.

This will mark the first time that Lamar will write, produce, perform and curate for a major motion picture.

"Marvel Studios' 'Black Panther' is amazing, from its cast to its director. The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture," Lamar said in a statement.

"I'm truly honoured to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel's vision," he added.

Lamar was hand-picked by Coogler.

"I am honoured to be working with such an incredible artiste whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film," said Coogler.

Top Dawg considers working on such a "powerful movie" a great opportunity.