LOS ANGELES: "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy has revealed the FX horror anthology's next edition will be set in the future.

The announcement was made during the Television Critics Association's semi-annual press tour in Pasadena, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"All I'll say about it is I want to go to the future — still topical, but the future, which I've never done," Murphy said.

No casting announcements have been made yet.