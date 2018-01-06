'American Horror Story' season 8 is set in future
By PTI | Published: 06th January 2018 12:11 PM |
Last Updated: 06th January 2018 02:44 PM | A+A A- |
LOS ANGELES: "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy has revealed the FX horror anthology's next edition will be set in the future.
The announcement was made during the Television Critics Association's semi-annual press tour in Pasadena, reported Entertainment Weekly.
"All I'll say about it is I want to go to the future — still topical, but the future, which I've never done," Murphy said.
No casting announcements have been made yet.