LOS ANGELES: Actress Cameron Diaz is keen to have a baby with her husband Benji Madden.

The actress is enjoying being a "housewife".

The 45-year-old, who was last seen onscreen in 2014 film "Annie", is said to have decided to take a step back from her career since marrying Madden in 2015.

"Cameron hasn't wanted to work. She is enjoying being at home and being a housewife," a source told usmagazine.com.

"She would love more than anything to be a mom. At this point they would be very happy with the miracle of one child. They aren't really thinking past the first one at this point. They would love to have the chance to be parents," the source added.

