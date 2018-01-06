Writer and director of 'The Next Three Days' Paul Haggis (File | PTI)

LOS ANGELES: Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women, including two allegations of rape.

Haggis was originally the subject of a lawsuit in December 2017 from a publicist who claimed he raped her. Now, three other women have come forward with accusations, reports tmz.com.

The director, 64, denied his publicist Haleigh Breest's allegations and counter-sued her.

Haggis had previously said that he was used to defending himself against "false allegations" because he was a notable critic of Scientology.

Haggis is yet to reply to the three new accusations.

His name has joined the likes of Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey among various others, who have been accused of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.