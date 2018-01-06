LOS ANGELES: Actor Helena Bonham Carter has joined the third season of "The Crown" as Princess Margaret.

Actor Vanessa Kirby played Margaret, who is considered one of the more controversial Royals, during the past two seasons of the drama, reported Variety.

Netflix recently announced that Olivia Colman would be replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in seasons three and four of the show, a role that Bonham Carter had herself been linked to.

The third and the fourth season have not been officially ordered, but early production is said to be underway.