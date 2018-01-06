LOS ANGELES: Singer Meghan Trainor is in no hurry to tie the knot with fiance Daryl Sabara.

The "Lips Are Movin" hitmaker got engaged to the former "Spy Kids" star last month, reported E! online.

"I'm engaged! This is my guy, he's right there! He's so cute and he made all my dreams come true. I felt like a true princess... I'm so happy... I'm like, were just going to enjoy this (the engagement) for a long time and work and just plan it out so it's perfect," Trainor said.

The couple started dating in July last year and made their relationship public in October. They met through their mutual friend Chloe Grace Moretz.