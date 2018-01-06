LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who is expecting her first child with basketball player Tristan Thompson, says she has been getting a lot of pregnancy counselling from her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe, who is currently six months pregnant, said besides her fans, she also kept her family in dark regarding the big news, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"I was nauseous, not feeling well and then he had to leave the country and I took a pregnancy test. I was like screaming. It's so weird and surreal," Khloe said on TV show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday.

She shared that Kim and Kourtney have been giving her a lot of pregnancy advice, though "most of it is unwanted".

Khloe said she and Thompson "knew for a few weeks" that she was pregnant, but she didn't share the news with her family.

"He was out of the country and we wanted to tell everyone together. It's actually all caught on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian' which I'm excited about. They get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing," she said.

