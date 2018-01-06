LONDON: Actor Robert Pattinson says he was a "dork" when he was growing up and would often play alone.

The 31-year-old actor, who is best known for starring as Edward Cullen in the "Twilight Saga", said he was a loner.

"Growing up, I was pretty much a dork. I really liked playing warhammer, but I never actually figured out the rules.

I just made up my own.

"So I never played with anybody else, because I was playing by my own rules. I was alone a lot," Pattinson told the W magazine.