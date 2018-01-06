LOS ANGELES: The White House has reportedly been granted access to a print of Steven Spielberg's Oscar- tipped newspaper drama "The Post" for screenings.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Donald Trump's team made a request to show the film at both the White House and Camp David, where the president is set to hold a summit over the weekend.

The film, which stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, tells the story of the journalists who fought against the government in the 70s to publish classified information about the administration's failings in the Vietnam war.

Both Streep and Hanks have publicly criticised Trump.

Hanks recently said that if "The Post" did screen at the White House, he would not attend.

"Individually we have to decide when we take to the ramparts. You don't take to the ramparts necessarily right away, but you do have to start weighing things. You may think: 'You know what? I think now is the time.' "This is the moment where, in some ways, our personal choices are going to have to reflect our opinions. We have to start voting, actually, before the election. So, I would probably vote not to go," he told The Hollywood Reporter last month.

"The Post" is nominated for six awards at Golden Globes.