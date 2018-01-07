WASHINGTON: The shooting for Angelina Jolie starrer 'Maleficent 2' will begin from April 16 in London.

The 42-year-old actress will be playing the lead role in this dark fantasy film to be directed by Joachim Ronning.

Patrick Tatopoulous will be serving as the production designer.

The shooting of the film is expected to complete within four months.

Back in 2014, 'Maleficent' touched the hearts of the audiences with the story of a kind-hearted fairy, who was deceived by the love of her life.

The movie earned over USD 750 million at the Box Office.