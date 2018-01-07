LOS ANGELES: Actor Johnny Galecki says "The Big Bang Theory" cast are "very comfortable" with the show ending after season 12.

With spin-off "Young Sheldon" becoming a huge hit and already renewed for a second season, there has been a lot of speculations that its parent show could well be winding down.

"The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping (The Big Bang Theory) has been that we're all going to be very sad when that day comes.

"But I think at this point everyone's very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families," Galecki, 42, said according to TVLine.

The actor was speaking during an appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California.

The show, which is currently in the middle of it's 11th season, also stars Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik.